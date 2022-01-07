Christmas greetings

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message from the head of state reads, in part:

“One of the most important and best-loved Christian holidays, Christmas has a special moral significance. It unites people with high spiritual ideals and values, fills our hearts with joy and happy hopes, and inspires us to make new achievements. And, of course, this holiday is associated with good family traditions passed on from one generation to another.

The Russian Orthodox Church, as well as other Christian denominations make extensive and truly selfless efforts to preserve our immense historical, patriotic and cultural legacy, to strengthen the institution of the family, and educate young people. Their interaction with state and public organisations is developing and inter-faith dialogue is improving, with particular attention paid to social service as well as to charitable and educational initiatives. Such important and comprehensive activity deserves sincere recognition.

I wish all Orthodox Christians and everybody who is celebrating Christmas good health, success and happiness.”

On Christmas Eve, Vladimir Putin attended services at the Church of the Mandylion in Novo-Ogaryovo.

