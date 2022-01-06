Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble versus foreign currencies, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Period

Belarusian rubles for:

100 Hryvnias

1 US Dollar

1 Euro

100 Russian Rubles

January

7.6386

2.5753

3.1301

3.4525

February

8.0631

2.6047

3.1494

3.4999

January – February

7.8737

2.5899

3.1395

3.4773

March

8.0234

2.6095

3.1050

3.5018

Q1

7.9317

2.5970

3.1256

3.4865

April

8.9183

2.6073

3.1181

3.4260

January – April

8.3886

2.5999

3.1235

3.4694

May

7.7760

2.5307

3.0687

3.4168

January – May

8.2993

2.5859

3.1124

3.4595

June

7.8278

2.5191

3.0345

3.4719

Q2

8.4202

2.5542

3.0726

3.4393

H1

8.2294

2.5747

3.0972

3.4617

July

9.2828

2.5370

2.9971

3.4323

January – July

9.2094

2.5691

3.0813

3.4570

August

7.9307

2.5082

2.9520

3.4100

January – August

9.1936

2.5613

3.0648

3.4507

September

9.1780

2.5020

2.9458

3.4340

Q3

9.2600

2.5164

2.9637

3.4256

January – September

9.1928

2.5553

3.0470

3.4487

October

8.9940

2.4563

2.8512

3.4419

January – October

9.1869

2.5450

3.0256

3.4479

November

9.2723

2.4808

2.8322

3.4097

January – November

9.1922

2.5392

3.0069

3.4438

December

9.3064

2.5317

2.8591

3.4313

Q4

9.2427

2.4907

2.8480

3.4274

H2

9.2571

2.5033

2.9055

3.4266

For the year

9.2006

2.5385

2.9923

3.4424

* Data, updated, compared with previously published.

Note. According to official information from the National Bank of Ukraine, ”Hryvnia“ is the official currency of Ukraine since September 1996.

