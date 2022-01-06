On January 1, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD8.4 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of January 1, 2022, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD8,425.0 million in the equivalent. In line with Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021 the volume of international reserve assets shall total at least USD6.0 billion as of January 1, 2022.

In December, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD44.1 million (by 0.5%) after a decline in November by USD80.7 million (by 0.9%).

In 2021 as a whole, international reserve assets grew by USD956.5 million (by 12.8%).

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, distribution of special drawing rights of the International Monetary Fund, the receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties and placement of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance in the domestic market, attraction of external government loans, as well as the increased cost of monetary gold were conductive to the growth of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in 2021.

At that, by the end of 2021, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus fulfilled external and internal obligations in foreign exchange in the amount of about USD3.1 billion, including USD220 million in December.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2022, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2023, given the repayment by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange, should be at least USD7.0 billion.

