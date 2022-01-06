Meeting with Almaz-Antey Corporation General Designer Pavel Sozinov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

Mr Sozinov, Almaz-Antey needs no additional introduction. The company’s products are well-known all over the world. Air defence systems are the world’s most reliable and most in-demand arms on the global market. This is a universally recognised fact.

But I would like to start with something different – the non-military part, the civilian goods that you have begun to produce, with a planned increase in production, keeping in mind that, in general, in 20 years the company has not only actively consolidated all options in the sphere that you are involved in, but has increased them many times over. And we will discuss that today too.

Please.

General Designer of Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defence Concern Pavel Sozinov: We are indeed celebrating our 20th anniversary this April, bearing in mind the Executive Order you signed in 2002, accordingly, we can discuss specific results and further plans including civilian produce.

As of today, the technologies that were predominantly developed over the last 10–15 years for military products turned out to be in demand for civilian products and we continue to develop both assembly operations and process solutions.

I would like to highlight, first and foremost, that a significant part, around 30 percent of the 140,000 employees of the concern’s enterprises (22 regions are covered by our concern) are involved in civilian production and this number continues to grow.

Vladimir Putin: And what is the total number of employees?

Pavel Sozinov: It is 140,000.

Therefore, a key element amidst specific restrictions, including export orders for armaments and military vehicles, is that we are forced to search for civilian products, including those that meet the needs of other countries rather than just the Russian Federation, and to seek partners and consumers abroad. Not only the ‘near abroad’, as it is common to say, but in the ‘far abroad’ as well.

Primarily, this relates to air traffic control. In keeping with your Executive Order, over the past few years we have completed the core elements of the programme to overhaul this system in the Russian Federation. Most airport areas received new equipment. Thus, we have been able to upgrade all electronic equipment used in these systems with products made in Russia in a relatively short period – a little over 12 years. Moreover, we reduced our reliance on third-party solutions supplied by entities that used to operate in this segment, including during the Soviet era. We did not have any problems regarding third-party equipment.

Developing weather radars for meteorological services, including for weather agencies, as well as other entities, was our second focus area. Over the past eight years, we delivered about 200 radio locators of this class to customers in the Russian Federation, and exported quite a few devices of this kind. There is great demand for these products. These are research-intensive devices, which is also important.

Medical equipment is another civilian segment we are working into. This has always been a research-intensive segment. Even today, we already have the required quality certifications for a number of products and supply medical equipment to several health facilities.

I would like to emphasise that today we offer a full range of X-ray devices and systems, which can completely cover the needs of the healthcare systems of the Russian Federation and the former Soviet republics. Essentially, we could fully cover the sector’s demand if we received the corresponding orders.

Vladimir Putin: How are your relations with the Ministry of Healthcare and other agencies?

Pavel Sozinov: This is quite a complicated relationship, which is understandable, because in some cases we have comprehensive contracts, under which specific products have to be offered as part of a product package, rather than separately. Quite often, a tender is held to purchase a large number of equipment items and gear. For example, this can be just X-ray machines, but the tender includes many other items that we do not make, while somebody else does. Of course, it is not uncommon for foreign producers to take part in these tenders, which complicates things.

Vladimir Putin: There is nothing complicated about this. This may be a challenge for you, but not for those who place these orders. We need to discuss this matter separately.

Pavel Sozinov: Yes, this is a topical matter indeed.

We have been proactive in developing another civilian segment over the past two years, taking into account the fact that we have built a major high-precision mechanical processing factory in Nizhny Novgorod. You attended the opening ceremony of the Nizhny Novgorod 70th Anniversary of Victory Plant. Today, we have filled most of its order book with the development and production of complex solutions for Gazprom, including for deep-water devices and hydrocarbon extraction.

All this amounts to re-engineering our capabilities. We have been promoting import substitution as per the technical specifications Gazprom sends us. Overall, we already have eight projects involving high-end technology devices and units. If everything goes as planned in the next 12 to 18 months, there could be a substantial, up to tenfold increase in Gazprom’s orders, so much of our production capabilities dealing with mechanical processing, metal plating and so forth will be taken up by these orders.

Finally, making certain types of mini and micro aerial and ground vehicles is another important segment in today’s world. I am talking about drones, which have been such a hit lately. The Defence Ministry uses them for some of its purposes, but they can be used quite broadly and by other agencies as well, not only for traffic management purposes, but also as a civilian product, including as household goods. Will the law provide for this option? I do hope that this will be the case. For this reason, we are already designing an air traffic control system for UAVs covering large territories, including remote locations in Siberia, in Russia’s Far East, and so forth.

These basic technical solutions can be embedded not only in ground infrastructure, but also into drone elements to be used for urgent deliveries of medical supplies, goods and anything else to remote locations across Russia. I hope that this segment will benefit from all-round support. That said, this is only one side of the coin.

The other side of the coin is that we see quite a lucrative market for these products in the Russian Federation, as well as in former Soviet republics. From a technology perspective, we are ready to make systems and devices of this kind. We have everything we need for this here in Russia.

These are the main points I wanted to cover. Of course, we have many more products, but these are the key, systemic, cutting-edge solutions.

To be continued.

