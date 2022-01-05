Two years of home confinement for insulting a traffic police officer

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Vorša City and Regional Court. Photo by Radio Racyja

In Vorša, on January 4, a verdict was passed on Siarhei Parfianenkau, who was accused of insulting a police officer under Art. 369 of the Criminal Code.

A resident of Vorša was accused of leaving an insulting comment in a social network about a traffic police officer who stopped and fined Vorša protesters. At the court hearing on December 27, Siarhei denied that it was he who had written the comment, since it had been a long time ago.

Judge Dzmitry Razumovich found Siarhei Parfianenkau guilty and sentenced him to two years of restricted liberty in an open penitentiary. The accusred must also pay material compensation of 1,750 BYN (about 680 USD) for moral damage to the insulted traffic police officer.

Siarhei Parfianenkau intends to appeal the court verdict.

