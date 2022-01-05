Meeting with Director General of Tactical Missiles Corporation Boris Obnosov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Your corporation is marking its 20th anniversary in January.

Director General of Tactical Missiles Corporation Boris Obnosov: Exactly, it is right around the corner, on January 24. The 20 years since you signed the Executive Order creating our corporation passed so quickly.

Vladimir Putin: At the first stage, we succeeded in keeping the main businesses afloat as the core of the future corporation, and built from there.

Boris Obnosov: You are right.

The first Executive Order covered six enterprises, which enabled us to devise a corporate governance framework, since this was the first corporation of its kind, while Almaz-Antey came afterwards.

You issued several other executive orders on our corporation. Today, it is a conglomerate of 38 enterprises with 55,000 employees. We specialise in aircraft armaments, which make up almost 100 percent of our order book, including about 70 percent of naval armaments, and, in part, space weapons.

I believe that the corporation has succeeded in saving several enterprises, which would not have survived otherwise. Today, the average salary at our corporation is 65,000 rubles. Of course, it varies from region to region, since some joined the corporation earlier than others. Still, the average stands at 65,000 rubles, which enables us to deliver on our social mission quite effectively.

Mr President, I wanted to draw your attention to the fact that many of our production sites have redundant space. As we upgrade and retool our industrial facilities, we have repurposed some of them for civilian construction. In fact, this amounts to building social housing, since we sell these properties at face value.

For example, in Ryazan Region we have built an apartment block recently where a square metre costs 29,000 rubles. Considering that people earn 70,000 rubles per month, on average, it is quite understandable that… After all, their offices are just a two-minute walk from their new homes. This way people can make better use of their free time after work, and be more productive at work.

We have been building housing along the same lines in Orenburg, Korolyov, Reutov, and are about to finish building an apartment block in Perm. The pace of construction depends on the region. Of course, there is the matter of streamlining procedures related to repurposing areas for civilian construction, especially when we do this for our own employees. After all, the paperwork is quite a challenging process, so I will refrain from sharing with you how long it takes to do that.

To be continued.

MIL OSI