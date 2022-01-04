Yan Nikishkin sentenced to 1.5 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Yan Nikishkin was detained on August 30, 2021 and sentenced to 15 days in prison under Art. 19.1 of the Administrative Code (distribution of extremist materials). However, after serving the sentence, he was not released, but was taken into custody in the frames of a criminal case.

Yan was accused of participating in three protest rallies in August and September, 2020, as well as of insulting Aliaksandr Lukashenka by posting a video containing offensive language in social networks. On December 31, 2021, the judge of the Zavodski District Court of Minsk Anzhela Kastsiukevich found Yan guilty under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (organization of actions grossly violating public order or participation in those) and Part 1 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code (Insulting the President of Belarus). Yan was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison.

