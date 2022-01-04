New grant program to support youth policy announced in Belarus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to amend a number of decrees on youth policy: Decree No. 367 “On improving the mechanism to encourage creative work of young scientists” of 11 August 2005, Decree No. 425 “On grants of the President of the Republic of Belarus in science, education, healthcare, culture” of 13 September 2013 and Decree No. 559 “On state support for the public association ‘Belarusian Republican Youth Union’” of 17 December 2012.

MIL OSI