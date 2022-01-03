Homieĺ residents sentenced to 3 years in prison for taking part in a protest in September 2020

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106301 2022 2022-01-03T15:46:33+0300 2022-01-03T15:46:33+0300 2022-01-03T15:50:33+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/machalau-gryshchanka.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On January 3, the court of the Central District of Homieĺ sentenced two political prisoners, Stanislau Machalau and Dzmitry Hryshchanka, to 3 years in prison. They both were accused of organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order, or actively participating in them (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code). In addition, Machalau was accused of violence or threat of violence against a police officer (Article 364 of the Criminal Code).

The case was considered by judge Viktar Kazachak. The state prosecution was represented by Ms Aleynikava.

According to the investigation materials, on September 20, 2020, Stanislau Machalau took an active part in actions organized by Dzmitry Hryshchanka and other persons, which were aimed at violating public order, interfering with the movement of public transport and the work of public organizations located nearby. Acting in a group of people for reasons of political enmity, not wanting to leave the place of an unauthorized mass event, feeling anger towards the police officers, the accused used the threat of violence and violence against the police officers.

MIL OSI