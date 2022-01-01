Congratulations to REN TV channel staff

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You went on air 25 years ago, and from the very first projects, the REN TV channel has clearly demonstrated its serious information potential and a special creative style, and gained a large and devoted audience.

Today REN TV offers its viewers a wide range of top-quality, interesting programmes and is by right considered one of the leaders of Russian television. I am sure that the dedicated work and firm commitment to the principles of journalism ethics of the channel’s friendly and tight-knit staff are the basis of this success. Of course, I would also like to highlight your efforts in implementing social and charity initiatives that are in high demand.”

