 “Viasna” telegram channel and social networks recognized as “extremist”

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106288 2021 2021-12-30T21:29:20+0300 2021-12-30T21:29:20+0300 2021-12-30T21:29:22+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/viasna_loha.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On December 30, 2021, the court of the Čychunačny District Court of Homieĺ recognized the content of “Viasna” telegram channel and social networks as “extremist materials”. This decision was made by judge Illia Svirydau.

“Viasna” lawyer Pavel Sapelka commented on the recognition of “Viasna” publications as extremist materials:

“We will find out exactly which means of our communication with the audience are recognized as extremist if changes are made to the National list of extremist materials. But, I hope, the recognition of our publications as extremist will not harm our volunteers and our work. Volunteers are not engaged in the production of our information products.

The state has been doing this for a long time: trying to silence lawyers and the media. I remember the times when I myself worked as a lawyer: the court was not so worried about what one says during a trial, as much as what one says in the media after the trial.

But we will not stop our work, “Viasna” will continue its activities. We began to look for new, more flexibile ways of work a while ago, when COVID pandemics started.”

Earlier, on November 5, 2021, the Leninski District Court of Hrodna recognized the website and social networks of the “Hrodna Spring” (“Haradzenskaja Viasna”), the regional “Viasna” website, as extremist materials.

MIL OSI