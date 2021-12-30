New Year 2022 greetings to foreign heads of state and government

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message of greetings on New Year and Orthodox Christmas to President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, Vladimir Putin noted that bilateral relations, which are based on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership, have been developing quite dynamically in 2021. The President of Russia expressed confidence that the active joint work to strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Abkhazia and in the interests of stronger security and stability in the South Caucasus would continue.

The President of Russia sent his New Year and Christmas greetings to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Vladimir Putin pointed out that regular communication between the leaders of Russia and Armenia in 2021 had amply confirmed the allied nature of Russia-Armenia relations based on the good traditions of friendship and cultural and spiritual affinity. The Russian leader expressed hope that their joint efforts would promote the further consistent development of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as partner-like interaction within the framework of the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS and other multilateral organisations. “This meets the fundamental interests of the brotherly peoples of Russia and Armenia and the goal of stronger security and stability in the South Caucasus,” the President of Russia noted.

In his message to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin noted that their meetings in Moscow and Sochi in 2021 had confirmed the solid strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan. The Russian President expressed hope for a continued constructive dialogue and close joint work to develop the entire range of Russia-Azerbaijan ties, which, as has been emphasised, meets the fundamental interests of both nations.

In his message of greetings to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Russia emphasised that in recent times, despite strong external pressure and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Russia and Belarus have worked closely and effectively to address major issues on the bilateral agenda and taken the Union State integration to a whole new level. The Russian leader also expressed confidence that implementing the provisions of the documents adopted following the Union State Supreme State Council meeting held in November, would help harmonise the two countries’ laws as much as possible, make strides in developing a common economic space, and successfully coordinate efforts to respond to current challenges and threats.

In his messages to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin noted that, despite the difficult epidemiological situation, the two countries managed to achieve significant progress in bilateral relations and in the promotion of Eurasian integration processes in 2021. The 17th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum became a very important event in this context, the President emphasised: the agreements signed have opened up new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Russian leader expressed confidence that by joining efforts, Russia and Kazakhstan would further advance the comprehensive strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance – for the benefit of the brotherly peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan and in the interests of regional stability and security.

The New Year greetings to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov place an emphasis on the positive trends in Russian-Kyrgyz ties, which rest on friendship, alliance and strategic partnership. Vladimir Putin stressed that trade, economic, humanitarian and interregional ties, interaction as part of Eurasian integration processes, and coordination of the pandemic response efforts grew stronger last year. The President of Russia expressed hope that in the coming year the two countries would step up multifaceted bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the Russian and Kyrgyz peoples, as well as in the interests of strengthening stability and security in the Central Asian region.

Addressing President of the Republic of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia-South Ossetia relations were developing in the spirit of alliance and friendship. He expressed confidence that in the coming year, Russia and South Ossetia would continue steadily strengthening the entire package of bilateral ties and ensuring stability in the South Caucasus.

In a message to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Vladimir Putin laid emphasis on the dynamic development of strategic partnership and allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe. “Our states are successfully cooperating in the CIS, the CSTO, the SCO and other multilateral organisations,” the President of Russia noted. He expressed confidence that in the coming year the two countries would work together to expand mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in different areas and coordinate their efforts in resolving regional and international problems.

In a message of greetings to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Vladimir Putin emphasised that despite the difficult epidemiological situation in the world, the outgoing year stood out for the dynamic development of bilateral relations based on the principles of strategic partnership. The Russian President said he was sure that Russia and Turkmenistan would further develop their bilateral ties in all areas and promote their constructive cooperation in international affairs for the benefit of the friendly peoples of the two countries and in the interests of strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

In his message of New Year greetings to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Vladimir Putin expressed hope that in the upcoming 2022, the two countries would continue their productive dialogue and close cooperation on urgent bilateral and international issues. “This definitely meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Uzbekistan and facilitates our efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in Central Asia,” the Russian President said. He also emphasised that President Mirziyoyev’s recent visit to Moscow confirmed the strength of Russia-Uzbekistan allied relations of strategic partnership and alliance and helped map out new advanced joint projects and areas of cooperation.

In his greetings to President of the Argentine Republic Alberto Fernandez, Vladimir Putin noted that the outgoing year fully reaffirmed the lasting nature of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Argentina, and that the two states’ interaction in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which brought undeniably tangible positive results, was particularly important. The President expressed confidence that Russia and Argentina would use joint efforts to expand constructive bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as to coordinate their efforts in countering existing threats and challenges.

In his message to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, the President of the Russian Federation stressed that the strategic partnership between Moscow and Brasilia in the outgoing year was quite successful. Vladimir Putin expressed hope for continued constructive dialogue and joint activities bilaterally and within BRICS, the G20, the UN and other multilateral associations and organisations.

Sending Christmas and New Year greetings and congratulations on the 50th birthday anniversary to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the Russian President wished him, his family and the entire Canadian nation happiness, prosperity and every success in their endeavours.

In his message of greetings to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the New Year and the upcoming Spring Festival, Vladimir Putin noted that 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, which is a solid basis underlying bilateral relations. Despite the pandemic-related challenges, Russia and China’s interaction was exceedingly productive. A dynamic political dialogue continued at all levels, trade was up at an all-time high, and cross years of Scientific, Technological and Innovative Cooperation led to good practical results. The effective coordination of efforts in addressing key items on the regional and international agenda was noted in the message and confidence was expressed that the two countries would be able to expand the entire range of bilateral ties, and a new joint project between the two countries – the Year of Cooperation in Physical Fitness and Sports – would be implemented in full. “I have no doubt that our Chinese friends will make sure that the Winter Olympic Games are a success. I look forward to our meeting at the opening ceremony of this sports festival,” the message reads.

In a message of greetings to President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, the President of Russia emphasised that the steady development of Russia-Croatia cooperation fully met the interests of their peoples and the whole of Europe.

The President of Russia sent a message of greetings to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and General of the Army Raul Castro on the occasion of Cuba’s national holiday, Liberation Day, and on Christmas and the coming New Year, noting the development of Russia-Cuba relations in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership. Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia and Cuba were working consistently to implement ambitious joint trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation projects. The President of Russia also expressed hope for continued close collaboration on the current bilateral and international issues for the benefit of the Russian and Cuban people.

The Russian President sent a message of Christmas and New Year greetings to President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, wishing good health and wellbeing to him and happiness and prosperity to all Czech people.

Sending season’s greetings to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Vladimir Putin emphasised that the recent meeting of the two leaders in Moscow fully demonstrated the constructive, friendly character of bilateral ties. The Russian President also expressed hope for continued cooperation on current bilateral and international issues.

Vladimir Putin sent messages of New Year and Christmas greetings to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, noting that the two countries had done much towards the development of bilateral relations although the outgoing year was not an easy one. “We maintained close contact, and bilateral working groups on urgent international problems did a good job. We had a successful Cross Year of Interregional Cooperation. The Morozov Collection – Icons of Modern Art exhibition has become a landmark in our ties,” Vladimir Putin stressed. He said he was confident that through concerted efforts the two countries would be able to ensure further expansion of their constructive dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and in the interests of stronger stability and security throughout the entire world.

The President of Russia sent Christmas and New Year greetings to Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Vladimir Putin noted in his messages the need for the international community to come together and join its efforts to face the multiple challenges Europe and the entire world are facing. In this context, the Russian President expressed hope for the establishment of constructive dialogue and the promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation in 2022 in various spheres to meet the core interests of the peoples of Russia and Germany, as well as strengthen global stability and security.

In his message of Christmas and New Year greetings to Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Vladimir Putin noted that despite the difficulties of the pandemic, the two countries had done much recently to develop bilateral ties. “The successful launch of the Year of Russia-Greece History under our patronage had a special significance in this respect. Symbolically, many events envisaged by its extensive programme were devoted to the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the national liberation struggle of the Greek people. Russia made a contribution to its success,” the President of Russia emphasised. He noted that the recent talks in Sochi confirmed that Russia and Greece had good prospects for promoting bilateral cooperation in various areas and expressed hope for the continuation of the joint efforts.

In a message of greetings sent to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin stressed that much had been accomplished over the past year to promote Russian-Hungarian ties, and the two countries’ interaction in fighting the coronavirus pandemic was particularly important. “I look forward to continuing to work closely together on pressing items on the bilateral and international agenda and to seeing you soon in the coming year,” the message says.

In the messages of greetings to the leaders of the Republic of India, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian President noted the high level of Russia-India relations of special privileged strategic partnership, as fully demonstrated by the results of recent talks held in New Delhi. “The implementation of the agreements reached will help further expand productive Russia-India cooperation in various areas,” Vladimir Putin noted. He expressed hope that in the coming year, the two countries would continue their constructive dialogue both via bilateral ties and within BRICS, the SCO, the G20, the UN and other multilateral organisations, for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and India and in the interests of enhancing security and stability in Eurasia and across the globe.

Wishing a Happy New Year to President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia attached great importance to relations with Israel that rest on good traditions of friendship and partnership. The Russian President expressed hope for further constructive cooperation on bilateral, regional and international issues, which undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of both states and helps promote stability and security in the Middle East.

Addressing President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Vladimir Putin underscored that Russia values its relations with Italy, which have a rich history and are guided by principles of mutual respect. “In 2021, the international community faced numerous challenges. The effective Italian presidency of the G20 helped find answers to many of them,” the messages say. Vladimir Putin also noted that he would be delighted to see Mario Draghi in Moscow next year and have an in-depth discussion with him on pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as to outline a constructive way forward in international affairs. “Without a doubt, this meets the interests of the peoples of Russia and Italy and goes in line with the efforts to strengthen security and stability at the regional and global levels,” the President of Russia pointed out.

Addressing Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, the President of the Russian Federation noted the importance of the dialogue between the two countries which continued in the outgoing year, despite the difficulties and limitations caused by the pandemic. The President of Russia emphasised that the telephone conversation between the two leaders in October was undeniably important in this context, making it possible to outline ways for interaction on the bilateral and international agenda. Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his commitment to further contacts with Fumio Kishida and expressed confidence that the constructive Russian-Japanese cooperation would meet the interests of the peoples of Russia and Japan and would contribute to strengthening regional stability and security.

In his Christmas and New Year greetings to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, the President of Russia emphasised that the two countries continued to develop cooperation in various spheres despite the pandemic. He noted, in particular, the success of the Year of Reciprocal Exchanges, an ambitious interstate project marking the 30th anniversary of Russia-Korea diplomatic relations. “I hope for a continued dialogue and joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia as a whole,” Vladimir Putin added.

Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, noting that the constructive development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas would meet the interests of the people in Russia and Moldova.

In his message of greetings to Sovereign Prince of Monaco Albert II, Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the epidemiological situation would allow Russia and Monaco to implement new ambitious bilateral projects in various spheres and that traditional relations of friendship between Russia and Monaco would grow stronger.

The President of Russia sent New Year greetings to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, emphasising the important fact that even amid the pandemic Russia and Mongolia have been actively promoting cooperation in various spheres: in particular, successful implementation of the Joint Plan of Events to mark the 100th anniversary of Russian-Mongolian diplomatic relations is of great importance. Vladimir Putin also expressed confidence in the continued fruitful joint work on current bilateral and international issues for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Mongolia and in the interests of stronger peace and security on the continent. He pointed out that President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s recent visit to Russia was used to map out new promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

The President of Russia extended New Year and Christmas greetings to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, emphasising that the recent high-level talks in Sochi fully confirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia and made it possible to outline new plans for mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas. Vladimir Putin expressed hope for the continuation of constructive dialogue and close cooperation with regard to important current matters on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, which meets the fundamental interests of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Serbia and supports stability and security on the European continent.

Addressing President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor, Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of the constructive dialogue the two countries maintained in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Noting the symbolic significance of the agreement to establish the Day of Russian-Slovenian Friendship, Vladimir Putin expressed his hope for continued joint work on all important aspects of bilateral relations.

In his message of greetings to President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, the Russian leader noted that Russia-South Africa relations, which rest on traditions of friendship and mutual respect, were making good progress. “I hope that in 2022 we will continue to work closely to strengthen the multifaceted interaction between Russia and South Africa – both bilaterally and within BRICS, the G20, the UN and other multilateral organisations. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and helps strengthen international stability and security,” the message says.

The President of the Russian Federation extended his Christmas and New Year greetings to King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, stressing that constructive Russian-Spanish relations would meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and all of Europe.

In his message of greetings to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, the President of Russia pointed out that the constructive development of bilateral political dialogue, trade, economic and cultural ties would meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Sweden.

In a message of greetings addressed to President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, the Russian leader expressed his hope that the coming year would see a strengthening of peace and stability on Syrian soil. Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s intention to further provide all-round support to friendly Syria in the fight against international terrorism, to help achieve a comprehensive political settlement and post-conflict reconstruction.

In a message of greetings on the New Year of 2022 to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin noted with satisfaction that despite the difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic, the two countries had done much in recent times to develop bilateral ties, primarily in the trade, economic, energy and military-technical areas. The Russian President emphasised that there are good prospects in peaceful space exploration and production of anti-virus vaccines. Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that through joint efforts the two countries would manage to further develop their productive cooperation and close partnership in international affairs for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and Turkey and in the interests of strengthening regional stability and security.

In his message of greetings to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-British relations based on equality and mutual respect would meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries and contribute to strengthening stability and security in Europe and the rest of the world.

In his Christmas and New Year greetings to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden, Vladimir Putin noted that Russia and the United States, as countries bearing a special responsibility for international and regional stability, could and should interact constructively, combining efforts to respond to the numerous challenges and threats facing humanity. “I am confident that, following up on our agreements reached during the June summit in Geneva and subsequent meetings, we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration for each other’s national interests,” the message says.

In his Christmas and New Year greetings to His Holiness Pope Francis, the President noted that despite the pandemic-related challenges, Russia and the Holy See maintained a constructive dialogue based on similar approaches to key problems of the day. Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and the Vatican would jointly step up their efforts to uphold humanistic values and moral principles in international politics and promote communication between different religions in the interest of strengthening peace and stability on the planet.

In his greetings to President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Vladimir Putin stated that in 2021 the two countries reaffirmed their strategic partnership, promoted bilateral cooperation in various areas and worked together to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The Russian President expressed his strong belief that further efforts to step up Russia-Venezuela ties in all spheres will serve the cause of regional stability and security.

The President of Russia extended greetings on the New Year 2022 and on the coming Tet holiday to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. In his messages, Vladimir Putin said that despite the coronavirus restrictions, the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam retained its considerable momentum, as confirmed during the recent Russia-Vietnam talks in Moscow. He emphasised that the two countries were carrying out promising joint projects in multiple spheres and expressed certainty that by working together, Russia and Vietnam would bring about further advances in fruitful bilateral cooperation in various areas and contribute to constructive cooperation in regional affairs, which fully meets the interests of the two countries’ friendly peoples and contributes to strengthening peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

The President of the Russian Federation extended Christmas and New Year greetings to a number of heads of international organisations, in particular, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of the World Bank Group David Malpass, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee Jean-Claude Killy. The Russian President also sent greetings to President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Gianni Infantino, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Luc Tardif, and President of the Union of European Football Associations Aleksander Čeferin.

In addition, Vladimir Putin wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to a number of former heads of foreign states and governments, in particular, Shinzo Abe, Silvio Berlusconi, George W. Bush, Robert Kocharian, Angela Merkel, Benjamin Netanyahu, Romano Prodi, Serzh Sargsyan, Nicolas Sarkozy, François Fillon, Tarja Halonen, King Juan Carlos I and Gerhard Schroeder.

