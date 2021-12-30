MOEX-RSPP Indices December 2021 review

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces the results of the review of the MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index, MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index and MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Russian Companies Vector Index, which will become effective on 21 January 2022.

The indices include shares with listing on MOEX issued by leading companies chosen based on an assessment of the sustainability and corporate social responsibility reporting of major Russian companies held by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in December 2021. The MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index includes shares of leading companies in terms of volume and quality of disclosure, the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index includes leaders in terms of performance dynamics and focus of companies, and MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Russian Companies Vector includes leaders in this area among Russian issuers.

The MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index includes now ordinary shares of Surgutneftegas, Detsky Mir, Credit Bank of Moscow, and depositary receipts of foreign issuers X5 Retail Group N.V. and Rps Agro. Ordinary shares of LSR Group and Rosseti are removed from the index.

Ordinary shares of Detsky Mir, MTS, Credit Bank of Moscow, depositary receipts of foreign issuer X5 Retail Group N.V. and shares of foreign issuer United Company RUSAL plc are added to the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index. Ordinary shares of Aeroflot, LSR Group and Rosseti leave the index.

Ordinary shares of Detsky Mir, MTS and Credit Bank of Moscow are included in the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Russian Companies Vector Index. Ordinary shares of Aeroflot, LSR Group and Rosseti are removed from the index.

