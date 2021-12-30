88 ETFs available for after-hours trading during evening trading

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) admitted to after-hours trading on Moscow Exchange has reached 88. The evening session on the Equity Market is held from 19:00 and 23:50 Moscow time.

In 2021, all Russian-law ETFs managed by asset management including BCS, Dokhod, Ingosstrakh Investments, Otkritie, VTB Capital Asset Management, Tinkoff Capital and MKB Investments were admitted to after-hours trading. All ETFs managed by FinEx Funds and ITI Funds were admitted to after-hours trading in Autumn 2020.

Moscow Exchange will add new ETFs available for evening trading and plans to start admitting ETFs and Russian-law ETFs to pre-market trading.

Pre-market and evening trading allows asset management companies to significantly expand the audience for their investment instruments. Today, the share of retail investors’ transactions in the total evening trading volume of the Equity Market accounts for 60%.

ETFs are one of the most popular instruments among retail and institutional investors worldwide. Today, there are nearly 8,500 ETFs with a combined net asset value of USD 9.7 trillion in global markets.

138 exchange-traded funds are available on the Moscow Exchange Equity Market: 114 Russian-law ETFs managed by Alfa Capital Management, Aton Management, BCS, BSPB Capital, VTB Capital Asset Management, AMC East – West Ltd., Gazprombank Asset Management, Dokhod Asset Management, Ingosstrakh Investments, MKB Investments AM, Otkritie Asset Management, Raiffeisen Capital Asset Management, RSHB Asset Management, Sber Asset Management, Sistema Capital, Tinkoff Capital Asset Management, Finam Management, and 24 ETFs of FinEx Funds and ITI Funds. MOEX also offers ETFs on benchmarks tracking approximately 50 markets, including Russia, Kazakhstan, the US, EU countries, the UK, China, Japan and Australia. The underlying assets of the funds are equity indices, stocks, bonds, money market instruments and commodities.In January-November 2021, total trading volume in ETFs was RUB 525.4 billion, the total net asset value was RUB 287.8 billion and over 3 million retail investors traded ETFs in 2021. ETFs are now held by 2.7 million retail investors.

