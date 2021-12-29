Ural information security forum to take place on 14–18 February 2022

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Ural Forum Information Security in Finance will open with the youth days — on 14 and 15 February. Young specialists wishing to work in information security in the financial market will attend lectures and practical trainings.

Participants in the plenary session scheduled for 16 February will discuss cyber resilience and operational reliability of the financial market. On the same day, the Bank of Russia will present its report on cyber incidents for 2021.

There will be 15 discussion sections, round tables and master classes where participants will discuss such topical issues as the security of banking products and ecosystems, insurance against cyber risks, IT outsourcing, and others.

The forum will be attended by the representatives of the Bank of Russia, legislative and executive authorities, law enforcement agencies, competent security agencies, expert communities, and credit and finance organisations.

More details about the event and participation are available on the forum website.

Preview photo: Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock / Fotodom

