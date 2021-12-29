Updated market making program for equities took effect

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 3 January 2022, 80 further new international shares will be added to the MOEX Global and MOEX Global USD market-making international programs and start trading on the same day. At the same time, the Exchange will release detailed conditions for maintaining quotes and the formula for calculating the remuneration payable to market makers for certain previously admitted instruments, making the work of market makers more reliable and efficient.

Moscow Exchange aims to provide the market making service for all securities traded on the new sections, which enables investors to trade these securities with minimal costs.

MIL OSI