Moscow Exchange trading schedule for international assets for 2022 holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets for 2022 public holidays.

On 3-7 January, 23 February, 7-8 March, 3 May 3 and 9-10 May, 13 June and 4 November 2022, the FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives and Standardized OTC Derivatives Markets will be open. 3-6 January are trading and settlement days for ETFs with settlement in US dollars.All instruments will be traded in the FX and Precious Metals Markets on those dates, except for instruments with settlement on the trade date and overnight swaps.

The following instruments will be available for trading on 7 January, 23 February, 8 March, 9 May and 4 November 2022, which are public holidays in Russia:

Only international securities (post-fixed -RM) on the Equity and Money Markets;

All instruments on the Derivatives Market;

The FX and Precious Metals Markets will be open for all instruments, except for trades with settlement on the trade date (spot trades with ‘TODAY’ settlement and overnight swaps);

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market will trade all instruments, except for transactions in RUB with settlement on the trade date.

Saturday, 5 March 2022 is a regular trading day. All instruments will trade as usual, except spot trades with settlement on the trade date and overnight swaps on the FX and Precious Metals Markets.

On 7 January, 23 February, 8 March, 9 May, and 4 November 2022, all securities not traded on that day will have their standard indicators – including closing price, admitted quote and market prices – calculated and disclosed in accordance with current methodologies.

On all other days in 2022, MOEX markets will operate as usual.

31 December 2021 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

