Meeting on heating season

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov Shulginov NikolaiEnergy Minister of the Russian Federation , Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller Miller AlexeiGazprom CEO , and Director General of Rosseti Andrei Ryumin.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

The New Year holidays are approaching and by tradition, many of our people will spend them at home, with their families and friends. All of us understand how important it is to ensure, during these long holidays, the reliable, failsafe operation of all housing and utility companies, continuous production cycle businesses, transport, and many other economic and social branches that provide services for the daily life of our cities and villages.

Today, I suggest discussing in detail how the national energy complex copes with peak loads. This year it is taking place against the backdrop of economic recovery and increasing energy consumption. In December, this indicator hit a historical high.

I would like to note that in general the national energy complex is working steadily. That said – I must put it straight – far from all regions keep their grids and equipment in proper condition. Meanwhile, before the start of the heating season, we discussed this situation many times, and I was assured that everything was in excellent shape everywhere. As usual, there are setbacks: some constituent entities of the Federation are facing difficulties in the operation of their housing and utility sectors and require additional material and human resources.

During the news conference last week, a journalist from Buryatia spoke about a major utility accident in Ulan-Ude. True, a fire at a station triggered it, but it was still an accident. Because of this emergency, many city residents were left without hot water and heating. I know that the regional authorities and relevant companies are doing all they can to eliminate the consequences of this accident.

At the same time, it is obvious that the federal authorities must also keep this issue under their permanent control. I would like to hear what measures to help Buryatia have been taken and what the plan is for them.

One more point. Another journalist, from Daghestan, said during the news conference that the region’s energy companies are failing to meet the needs of the regional economy and social sphere. I know they have a tangle of longstanding problems such as low payment discipline, a non-transparent and ineffective structure of ownership of generating facilities and grids. I would also like to ask you to specifically look into this problem today.

Again, it is our most important responsibility to make sure that every flat and house, industrial and social facility across the country, every city and community is reliably supplied with heat and electricity. We need to ensure that the housing and utilities system works smoothly and accurately, especially in winter, during low temperatures, that energy resources are supplied regularly, predictably and at affordable prices. By the way, unfortunately, this is far from the case today in many countries.

The situation in the housing and utilities sector is primarily the responsibility of the regions and municipalities, and it is clear why. This industry is huge, and it is better to monitor locally the state of the heating and power grids, generating facilities, boiler houses, etc., to check what sections should be put into operation and when and what needs to be repaired in time.

At the same time, I would like to point out that the relevant federal ministry and the Government also need to constantly monitor the hands-on situation in the regions. Consumers do not have to care whose responsibility it is – it is important that everything functions properly, especially in those places where the climate is the most severe.

In those climates, any accident or abnormal situation can have the most serious consequences. It is extremely important to respond to emergencies quickly, as quickly as possible, to help our colleagues in the regions deal with any problem that might emerge.

Today I ask you to report on the tools and mechanisms you propose to employ in emergencies, as well as on your systemic work that is being done to improve the reliability of energy distribution. In this regard, let me remind you that housing and utility upgrades are among the key projects eligible for the easy-term infrastructure loans we provide to the regions.

To be continued.

