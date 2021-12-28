IRDORATH musicians sentenced to one and a half years in prison each

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

On December 28, 2021, the Leninski District Court of Misnk sentenced three political prisoners, musicians of the of IRDORATH band Yuliya Marchanka, Piotr Marchanka and Anton Shnip, to 1,5 years in prison.

Judge Anastasiya Achalava found the musicians guilty under parts 1 and 2 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (organization of actions that grossly violate public order, as well as training other persons to participate in such actions). All the defendants have been held behind bars for almost five months.

Leaders of the IRDORATH band Nadzeya and Uladzimir Kalach have already been sentenced to two years in prison. They were found guilty under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order).

