Informal meeting of the CIS heads of state

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan , Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus , President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan , President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic , President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan , President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov GurbangulyPresident of Turkmenistan , and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan , as well as First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan . Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) , Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) and Chief State Sanitary Physician of the Russian Federation, was also invited to attend the meeting.

* * *

Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Allow me to begin by thanking you for accepting my invitation and coming to Russia, to St Petersburg, to attend a meeting which has already become a tradition of sorts. Before the pandemic, we used to come together in St Petersburg ahead of New Year holidays every year.

This was a special year for the CIS. Only recently, in December, we marked the organisation’s 30th anniversary. I had the pleasure to convey to all of you my greetings on the 30 years of your countries’ independence, and now I have the pleasure of doing this in person.

It is not usual for us to meet in this format since we mostly hold our meetings online. However, presented with this opportunity, we must use it. I fully agree with you on this point and would like to thank those who initiated this meeting for arranging today’s event. We are here in Russia, St Petersburg, but despite this fact almost all of you spoke out, in one way or another, in favour of holding the meeting in this format.

We have witnessed monumental shifts over the past years and decades. At the same time, let me note that the very idea of establishing this organisation was justified, there is no doubt about that. We have been deepening our integration in its multiple aspects, including in terms of ensuring national security, and in the economy. I must note the lingering positive impact from the ties we have been sharing since the Soviet era.

To be continued.

MIL OSI