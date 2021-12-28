Banks overcome pandemic consequences

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

According to the study of data from the three largest credit history bureaus (CHBs), banks managed to successfully cope with the aftermath of the pandemic in 2021 H1.

The expansion of consumer lending over the period under review was mostly driven by the growth of the average debt and number of loans per borrower. During the first six months of 2021, overall debt of consumer loan borrowers including all other loans rose by 10.2%, whereas the number of borrowers edged up by only 1.6%.

This suggests an increase in borrowers’ debt burden. In this regard, the regulator may decide that it would be reasonable to use instruments reducing such risks, including macroprudential limits.

