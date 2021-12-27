Political prisoner Egor Dudnikov sentenced to 11 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106233 2021 2021-12-27T16:43:28+0300 2021-12-27T16:43:28+0300 2021-12-27T16:43:29+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/dudnikau_83.jpeg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Yegor Dudnikov in court

On December 27, the Minsk City Court announced a verdict in the criminal case against a 21-year-old political prisoner and a Russian citizen Yegor Dudnikov. Judge Siarhei Khrypach sentenced Yegor to 11 years in a high security prison, just as the prosecutor Zhanna Baranava requsted. That is almost the maximum possible punishment under these articles.

Yegor Dudnikov was detained on May 4 in Minsk, severely beaten and tortured, as he said. For seven months, he was held in a pre-trial detention center under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code for dubbing videos and audio messages in a telegram channel. But in the end, Yegor was convicted under completely different articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Art. 130 (incitement to hostility or discord) and Part 3 of Art. 361 (calls for actions aimed at causing harm to the national security of Belarus).

Dudnikov’s trial was held behind closed doors in order “not to spread extremist production” and “to protect personal data of an official Kniazeu.”

Earlier, Russian diplomats declared that they would seek the extradition of Russian citizen Yegor Dudnikov.

MIL OSI