Telephone conversation with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As a follow-up to the talks held in Sochi on November 25, 2021, the leaders continued their discussion of the current state and prospects for cooperation in various areas, including the implementation of joint energy projects.

A special focus was given to deliveries of Russian natural gas to Serbia. The presidents noted that system-wide work has been organised on that track by the two countries’ agencies, which makes it possible to ensure stable provision of heat and energy to Serbian households and industry.

The leaders exchanged greetings on the forthcoming New Year and Christmas and agreed to maintain contacts and continue coordination at different levels.

