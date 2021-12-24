Student Zlata Yanukovich sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Zlata Yanukevich, Photo by Volha Shukajla

On December 24, 2021, the Leninski District Court handed down a verdict in the criminal case against Zlata Yanukovich, a third-year student of the Belarusian State University. The girl was accused of organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

Zlata Yanukovich became famous after a photo taken on August 10, 2020 by the journalist Volha Shukajla. It quickly spread on the Internet and became one of the symbols of women’s protest.

Judge Maryna Klimchuk sentenced the girl to three years of restricted liberty in an open penitentiary, as the prosecutor had requested. Having spent two months behind bars, Zlata Yanukovich was released in the courtroom.

