Political prisoner Artsiom Tabakar sentenced to 1 year in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106208 2021 2021-12-24T13:07:28+0300 2021-12-24T13:07:28+0300 2021-12-24T13:07:29+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/tabakat_artsiom.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Artsiom Tabakar

On December 24, 2021, Leninsky Court of Minsk handed down a verdict on the 27-year-old political prisoner Artsiom Tabakar’s case. Judge Anastasiya Achalava found Artsiom Tabakar guilty under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to one year in prison.

Artsiom was detained on September 23, 2021 for participating in a protest action on September 6, 2020. The case materials were only based on a photo and video of Artsiom among the protesters during the 2020 protests.

MIL OSI