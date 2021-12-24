Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, friends.

Today we are holding a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Science and Education. It is being attended by the heads of regions and political parties, representatives of our science and research community, members of the Government and the Security Council.

This expanded meeting is held on the occasion of the end of the Year of Science and Technology. We will sum up the results and discuss our joint plans for the further development of science in general and of scientific education, taking into account the huge attention given to the achievements of our scientists by our society and citizens.

Of course, we also need to consider the growing public demand for modernisation of our cities and all other residential areas based on the latest technological and environmental standards and the comprehensive use of cutting-edge scientific research achievements in everyday life.

In this context, one more important issue on our agenda – further steps to build up the innovation potential of Russian regions as a key condition of wellbeing and a high quality of life for people across our vast country.

To be continued.

