Inflation expectations stay elevated in December

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In December, households’ inflation expectations rose reaching a new five-year high. According to the Bank of Russia-commissioned survey carried out by InFOM, people estimate inflation at 14.8% for the next 12 months.

The Bank of Russia’s monitoring shows that companies’ short-term price expectations did not change, remaining high. Analysts raised their inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to 8.0–8.3% and 4.5–5.1%, respectively.

More details are available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

