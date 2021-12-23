MOEX trading schedule for New Year holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule on its markets for the upcoming New Year public holidays.

On 3-7 January 2022, all markets will operate subject to the following rules:

On 3-6 January, the Equity & Bond, Derivatives, Money, FX and Precious Metals Market will be open for trading and settlement (excluding instruments with settlement on the trade day and overnight swaps). ETFs, Russian-law ETFs and mutual funds will be traded and settled in RUB and USD.

On 7 January, the FX, Precious Metals (excluding instruments with settlement on the trade day and overnight swaps), and Derivatives Markets will be open. The Equity Market will be open only for international securities (post-fixed -RM), and the Money Market for repo transactions only in international shares.

On 3-7 January, the Standardized OTC Derivatives Market will be open for trading and settlement in all instruments, except for obligations under Standardized OTC Derivatives contracts denominated in RUB.

On 3-7 January, the Commodities Market will be closed.

On 7 January, all securities not traded on that day will have their standard indicators – including closing price, admitted quote and market prices – calculated and disclosed in accordance with current methodologies.

On 3-7 January, intraday changes to price limits and market risk rates will be made as usual in accordance with the NCC Methodology for Moscow Exchange Derivatives Risk Parameters.

31 December 2021 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

