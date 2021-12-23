Fourth online financial literacy test taken by over 630,000 people

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The general financial literacy test was passed by 65% of participants after one or more attempts. The best results were demonstrated by residents of the Ryazan, Voronezh, Oryol and Kursk Regions and the Mari El Republic.

The test for entrepreneurs was passed by 52% of participants. The highest results were recorded in the Altai Republic, the Ryazan and Leningrad Regions, Sevastopol, and the Republic of Crimea.

This year, it became possible not only to answer the questions on an individual basis, but also to create one’s own team. More than 2,000 teams competed in the team event. The rating was headed by representatives of Tatarstan, the Perm Territory, Bashkortostan, the Ulyanovsk, Sverdlovsk and Ryazan Regions.

The results of the test help the regulator identify the topics, regions, and target audiences that need a greater focus and thus improve the work aimed at raising financial literacy.

The first online financial literacy test took place in 2018. Since then, it has become an annual event. Last year, participants in this regular test numbered more than 450,000.

The test is sponsored by the Bank of Russia and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

MIL OSI