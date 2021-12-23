Bank of Russia publishes first CMTPLI insurers’ complaint ranking

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Companies are ranked according to the number of complaints per 10,000 customers of an insurer that were received by the Bank of Russia in 2021 H1. Companies are ranked in descending order of this indicator.

According to the ranking method, the calculation takes into account only the complaints recognised as justified, that is, the reported violations of consumers’ rights or facts of the use of unacceptable practices were confirmed.

‘This ranking has become the first one as compulsory motor third-party liability insurance is a socially important type of insurance. Moreover, we are receiving the largest number of complaints against CMTPLI insurers,’ said Mikhail Mamuta, Head of the Service for Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion of the Bank of Russia. ‘This ranking will help car owners to select an insurer and become another criterion for insurance companies to improve their work with customers.’

The regulator planned to release a pilot ranking in 2020. However, the publication was postponed due to a reduction in the number of road accidents amid the anti-pandemic restrictions. In 2022, the Bank of Russia will release the ranking based on 2021 H2 results. In the future, it will be published on an annual basis.

Preview photo: Nor Sham Soyod / Shutterstock / Fotodom

