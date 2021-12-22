Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The leaders discussed in detail issues related to the prospects of settling the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine and the migration problem at the border between Belarus and European Union countries.

The President of Russia gave a principled assessment of Kiev’s destructive actions that have led to a deadlock in the talks on settling the domestic crisis in Ukraine. Emphasis was placed on the need for a full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures by the Ukrainian authorities.

At the Prime Minister’s request, Vladimir Putin told him about the Russian initiative on long-term, binding security guarantees that would rule out NATO’s further eastward expansion and deployment of weapons systems that threaten Russia in adjacent states, primarily Ukraine.

Xavier Bettel supported the idea of increasing contact between EU structures and Russian representatives.

The two leaders exchanged Christmas and New Year greetings.

MIL OSI