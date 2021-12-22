Student Ivan Nikanau sentenced to three years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Ivan Nikanau

On December 22, the Leninski District Court of Minsk handed down a verdict in the criminal case of BSUIR student and political prisoner Ivan Nikanau. He was accused of organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

Ivan Nikanau is a student of BSUIR. He was arrested on October 12, 2021 in the frames of a criminal case under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Group actions that grossly violate public order). Ivan was accused of participation in a protest on October 25, 2020.

Prior to the trial, the student was kept in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Minsk. Ivan Nikanau was sentenced to three years of restricted freedom in an open penitentiary (“khimiya”), just as the prosecutor had requested. He was released in the courtroom until further notice on the conditions of his sentence.

