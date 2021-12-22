Four Salihorsk residents convicted for protesting and resisting the police

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106183

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The trial

On December 20, the Salihorsk Regional Court issued sentences to a group of participants in last year’s protest action, who were accused under two articles of the Criminal Code: Part 1 of Art. 342 (Organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them) and Part 2 of Article 363 (Resistance to a police officer or another person protecting public order).

There were four defendants on the case: Pavel Krashakou, Ihnat Ihnatsenia, Kiryl Ramashka and Danila Basiak. The trial began on December, 7.

The case was considered by judge Yury Blotski who founded all the defendants guilty. He sentenced Pavel Krashakou, Danila Basiak, Kiryl Ramashka to 2.5 years of imprisonment and 2,000 rubles (about 80 USD) of compensation to the victims (police officers), as well as Ihnat Ihnatsenia to 3 years of imprisonment and 2,000 rubles of compensation.

