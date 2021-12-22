Bank of Russia to issue qualified certificates of electronic signature verification keys

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

According to the law ‘On Electronic Signature’, as from January 2022, financial market participants will be obliged to get qualified certificates in the Bank of Russia’s certification centre.

Information on how and where such certificates may be obtained, is available on the special page of the Bank of Russia website.

Qualified certificates issued by certification centres which were accredited after 1 July 2020, may be used over 2022 until the expiry date of electronic signature keys.

