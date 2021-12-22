18 to 20 years in prison: anarchists sentenced in Minsk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106180 2021 2021-12-22T12:51:57+0300 2021-12-22T12:51:57+0300 2021-12-22T12:51:57+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/anarha_partyzany.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Dzmitry Dubouski, Dzmitry Rezanovich, Ihar Alinevich and Siarhei Ramanau in the courtroom. Photo by Hanna Niafiodava.

On December 22, the Minsk Regional Court announced the verdict in the criminal case against the anarchists Dzmitry Dubouski, Dzmitry Rezanovich, Ihar Alinevich and Siarhei Ramanau.

They were charged under a number of articles for setting fire to government officials’ vehicles, the building of the traffic police and the state committee of expertise in the Homieĺ region:

Part 2 of Art. 289 (Act of terrorism);

Parts 2 and 4 of Art. 295 (Illegal actions regarding firearms, ammunition and explosives).

Dzmitry Dubouski and Ihar Alinevich were also charged under Part 1 of Art. 333-1 (Illegal movement across the border of prohibited substances, firearms and explosives).

The trial was held behind closed doors due to the protection of the personal data of the three victims.

Judge Valer Tuleyka found the anarchists guilty and sentenced them to the following terms:

18 years of high security prison for Dzmitry Dubouski;

19 years of high security prison for Dzmitry Rezanovich;

20 years of high security prison for Ihar Alinevich;

20 years of maximum security prison for Siarhei Ramanau.

MIL OSI