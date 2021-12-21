Ukrainian human rights defenders supported their imprisoned colleagues from Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

According to Human Rights House Crimea, on December 20, on the International Human Solidarity Day, during the training “International Humanitarian Law”, the participants joined the campaign of Human Rights House Foundation to write cards to political prisoners in Belarus who are currently in captivity.

Among the participants were representatives of four member organizations of the Human Rights House “Crimea”: CCE “Almenda”, ZMINA Human rights center, Regional Center for Human Rights, Crimean Human Rights Group.

As of today, seven representatives of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” are kept behind bars facing politically motivated criminal charges: head of the organization Ales Bialiatski, his deputy Valiantsin Stefanovich, lawyer Uladzimir Labkovich, coordinator of the Volunteer Service Marfa Rabkova, head of “Viasna” office in Homieĺ Leoanid Sudalenka, volunteers Tatsiana Lasitsa and Andrei Chapiuk.

Seven human rights defenders from “Viasna” will celebrate Human Rights Day behind bars

On the eve of the International Human Rights Day, we publish the persecution chronology of those “Viasna” members who were imprisoned by the authorities for defending human rights in Belarus, helping people and talking publicly about the lawlessness of the Belarusian regime: Marfa Rabkova, Andrei Chapiuk, Leanid Sudalenka, Tatsiana Lasitsa, Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich.

