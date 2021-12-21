Telephone conversation with Mark Koblenev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President, who is taking part in the campaign for the fourth time this year, made Mark’s New Year wish come true and gave him a guitar.

Apart from the musical instrument and a guitar training course the boy received, Mark and his mother got to visit the Igor Krutoy Academy. After touring the academy, Mark attended a tutorial organised by composer and Distinguished Artist of Russia Viktor Zinchuk.

The boy shared his impressions of the visit during his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin and discussed his first guitar lesson.

Earlier, the President fulfilled the wish of 13-year-old Tanya from the Stavropol Territory: the girl saw the ballet Swan Lake at the Mariinsky Theatre.

MIL OSI