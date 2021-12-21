Political prisoner blogger Vadimati sentenced to three years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

On December 21, the Ščučyn District Court delivered a verdict in the criminal case of political prisoner Vadzim Yermashuk (blogger Vadimati). He was accused of desecrating state symbols (Article 370 of the Criminal Code) and insulting the President (Article 368 of the Criminal Code).

Vadzim Yermashuk, a blogger from Hrodna, was detained on August 16, 2021 in Ščučyn where he was making his new video. The next day his house was searched and the blogger was sentenced to 25 days in jail under Art. 24.23 of the Administrative Code for allegedly calling to participate in a protest. He was then sentenced to another 15 days.

On September 17, Yermashuk faced charges of desecrating state symbols and insulting the president (Articles 370 and 368 of the Criminal Code). On September 24, he was taken into custody.

According to his case file, in August and September 2020, Vadzim Yermashuk allegedly published posts on social networks in which he “insulted” Lukashenka by captioning a photo “Illegitimate president.”

Also, according to the case file, in August 2021, Vadim Yermashuk picked up a small state flag that was sold in a store at a gas station saying that “this piece of rag is too expensive.”

On December 14, 2021, the trial of Vadzim began in the Ščučyn District Court. On December 21, judge Dzmitry Tsiunchyk sentenced the blogger to 3 years in prison, just as the state prosecutor had requested.

