Moscow Exchange to launch Euro FX futures

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 27 December 2021, futures contracts on Euro exchange rates will begin trading on the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market.

Currency pair derivatives are among the most heavily traded products globally, attracting a wide variety of investors. The new contracts will broaden the range of trading strategies available to Russian investors and provide additional arbitrage opportunities for market participants.

Three new contracts will be made available to market participants and their clients:

Euro-British Pound Futures contract (short code EG),

Euro-Canadian Dollar Futures contract (short code EС),

Euro-Japanese Yen Futures contract (short code EJ).

The lot of the new contracts will be 1,000 Euro. The minimum price movement for EUR/GBP and EUR/CAD Futures is 0.0001 points; the tick value is GBP 0.1 and CAD 0.1 respectively. The minimum price movement for EUR/JPY Futures is 0.01 points and its value is JPY 10.

Futures series with settlement in March and June 2022 will be offered.

Derivatives on 11 currency pairs are already available to investors on Moscow Exchange, including US Dollar-Russian Rouble, Euro-Russian Rouble, Chinese Yuan-Russian Rouble, Euro-US Dollar, and others. In the first 11 months of 2021, ADTV in FX derivatives was RUB 270.8 billion (RUB 260 billion in 2020). The USD/RUB FX Futures contract is one of the most liquid instruments on the Russian on-exchange market.

Detailed information on currency derivatives and contract specifications are available on the Moscow Exchange website.

The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market is the leading derivatives trading venue in Russia and Eastern Europe, combining advanced infrastructure, reliability and guarantees, and state-of-the-art futures and options trading technology. The market currently offers 84 futures contracts and 47 options on futures. Underlying assets include equity indices, shares, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil, gas and other commodities, as well as interest rates.

