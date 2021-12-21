Greetings to the IV Congress of Russian Popular Front

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past decade, the Russian Popular Front (ONF) has come a long way, rallying many respected public organisations, and more importantly, hundreds of thousands of concerned citizens in all regions of Russia for implementing ambitious and much needed projects. It is notable that you not only monitor the efficiency of bodies of power at all levels and openly and frankly pinpoint problems, but you also actively contribute to their settlement in the interests of citizens.

The main ONF initiatives include support for the volunteer movement, organising free meals for primary school pupils and additional payments to doctors, as well as creating the system of environmental inspectors. I would like to emphasise the #WeAreTogether project designed to consolidate society against the dangerous pandemic based on the values of solidarity and mutual assistance. Of course, I am also grateful to you for your painstaking, caring and consistent work with millions of requests people send to the Direct Line.

I am confident and new proposals made during the Congress will become a substantial, integral part of the nationwide agenda and will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the bodies of power.”

