December 21, 2021, 19:10

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information about gas supplies to the Khabarovsk Territory from 2025.

It was highlighted that work is continuing at Gazprom to provide reliable gas supplies to the consumers of the region.

In December 2021, the Company completed the construction and installation works on the expansion of the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline at the section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk. The section, which is 390.8 kilometers long (including backup strings and submerged crossings), is now being filled with gas.

The launch of the section will enable Gazprom to create the conditions for boosting gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the Khabarovsk Territory, as well as for setting up new connections for gas consumers to switch them from the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline (not owned by Gazprom).

In parallel, the Company continues to carry out the work required for switching the consumers from the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline to the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas pipeline. The work is performed in line with the directives of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The Management Committee was instructed to include into the investment program of Gazprom the activities related to setting up new connections for gas transmission facilities located in the Khabarovsk Territory so as to switch them to the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas pipeline.

Background

As of today, Gazprom is not supplying any gas to the Khabarovsk Territory.

Gazprom and the Khabarovsk Territory are implementing the program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the region for 2021–2025. The Company’s investments in the program will total RUB 5.49 billion – a 3.2-fold increase against the investments made in the previous five-year period of 2016–2020. Gazprom is planning to build 14 inter-settlement gas pipelines, 9.3 kilometers of gas pipeline branches, and six gas distribution stations.

