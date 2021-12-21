CCP-cleared repo trading in US shares from 27 December

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 27 December 2021, repurchase transactions with the central counterparty (CCP) in US shares will be restricted again as follows for the holder recording period:

– repo transactions with the CCP settled over the record date are prohibited,

– short selling before the record date is prohibited,

– the range of price limits is limited at +/-20% before the record date.

The above-mentioned restrictions will remain in effect until 100% income is paid and the relevant amendments to the Clearing Rules are introduced tentatively in January 2022.

MIL OSI