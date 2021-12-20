Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during its top-level visit to New Delhi on December 6. The leaders discussed the practical aspects of efforts to implement the agreements reached following the talks. They expressed mutual intention to continue the further all-round development of relations of special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

The two leaders continued to exchange views on the international stability and security problems, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific, continued.

The President of Russia and the Prime Minister of India exchanged greetings ahead of the New Year holidays.

MIL OSI