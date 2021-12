Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Proposals to revise the structure and number of personnel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad had been submitted to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. They were discussed during the president’s meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Sergeyenko in Minsk on 20 December.

