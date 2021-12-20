Political prisoners Aliaksandr Bahdanau and Maksim Kruk sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On December 17, two political prisoners, Art manager and DJ Aliaksandr Bahdanau and set designer Maksim Kruk, were sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom in an open penitentiary under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them).

The verdict was passed by the judge of the Leninski District Court of Minsk Maryna Klimchuk.

Aliaksandr Bahdanau and Maksim Kruk were detained on September, 2. Since then, they have been held in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk.

Aliaksandr Bahdanau, also known as Papa Bo, is a DJ, art manager and “Korpus” cultural center founder. Last year he went to protests with a DJ set and put on music for the protesters.

Maksim Kruk is a set designer collaborating with the cultural center Korpus.

