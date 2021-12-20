On December 21, Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of Russian Defence Ministry Board

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting participants will analyse and sum up the results of the Russian Armed Forces activity in 2021, set the tasks for next year, and identify priorities for the further development of the Russian Army and Navy.

The Armed Forces leadership, representatives of bodies of state power and public organisations are invited to take part in the expanded Board meeting.

For the first time, command officials from military districts, fleets and flotillas, military formations and units, as well as cadets and students of the Russian Defence Ministry higher military education institutions will take part in the Board meeting via videoconference.

MIL OSI