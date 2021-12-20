Meeting with Promsvyazbank CEO Petr Fradkov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: It’s obvious that the organisation you head has established itself. You have succeeded in doing this.

Today I would like to discuss separately and to give priority attention to two items: the state defence order and its servicing, and the military mortgage scheme.

Promsvyazbank CEO Petr Fradkov Fradkov PyotrPromsvyazbank CEO : Mr President, as per your instructions, we are establishing a base bank for the defence industry at Promsvyazbank. Of course, our main task is to service the state defence order and to finance defence industry enterprises.

At this moment, over 70 percent of enterprises on the register of the Industry and Trade Ministry are our customers.

If I may, I would like to give several figures, Mr President. The financing limit for defence industry enterprises is 1.5 trillion rubles, where at least 800 billion rubles’ worth of loans are issued at a preferential interest rate of 5–5.5 percent annually. In this sense, we are acting in accordance with our mission to implement the task you have set us, which is not only to remove sanction risks from the banking system in general, but also to provide soft-term financing to defence industry enterprises.

The same principle is being applied to the servicing of the state defence order and the contracts proper. We are servicing nearly 70 percent of state contracts signed by the Defence Ministry as a government customer. This is quite a lot. Back in the best periods, authorised banks serviced approximately 40 percent of contracts. In our case, the volume of transactions is huge: between 40,000 and 47,000 per day. Moreover, we also guarantee fail-safe service, which is of crucial importance to us.

At the same time, I would like to point out the following. We are not only working with enterprises and the Defence Ministry proper, but it is also extremely important for us to make our banking products available to military personnel. This is an important sphere. One such product is military mortgage. This is a broad subject.

Our bank is an absolute leader when it comes to this banking service: our portfolio of military mortgages is worth 82 billion rubles. This form of assistance has been recently provided to 50,000 military personnel families. We also take competitive terms into account and continue to develop this segment: as of now, our market share for this product is nearly 45 percent, and we will continue to make use of and strengthen our status as the base bank.

I would like to give several more figures, if I may. It is clear that our main function is to service the defence industry, but it is also extremely important to develop as a universal banking institution, in accordance with the initial decision. It is very important that we have tried to find a suitable format for remaining an effective market institution and to grow stronger as a bank while working to accomplish our special mission. We have grown a lot stronger recently. Our assets are currently worth 3.7 trillion rubles, which means that our bank confidently holds sixth place in the banking system, and we continue to actively develop.

