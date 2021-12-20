Gazprom and Srbijagas discuss gas supplies to Serbia

Source: Gazprom

December 20, 2021, 17:45

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Dusan Bajatovic, Director General of Srbijagas, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed the matters of gas supplies to Serbia.

Background

On January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Serbia via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria’s national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Since October 1, 2021, Hungary and Croatia have been receiving Russian gas thanks to the full-capacity development of Serbia’s national gas transmission system.

