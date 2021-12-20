Congratulations on Security Agency Worker’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers,

Dear veterans,

I would like to congratulate you on Security Agency Worker’s Day.

This professional holiday has been celebrated for more than 25 years and has become a symbol of respect and gratitude to people who safeguard the security of our citizens, society and the state, protect the sovereignty and stability of Russia’s constitutional order, combat terrorism and extremism, defend the interests of their Motherland while being far away from it.

I would like to express my warmest words of gratitude and wish good health and prosperity to the security agencies’ veterans. You have honourably withstood many difficult challenges and have overcome them both in time of peace and war, and despite the risks you have faced, you have always displayed professionalism and commitment in performing the tasks before you. With unprecedented courage and determination you have proved that there is nothing more valuable than faithful service to the Motherland and your people.

New heroic pages in the history of national special agencies are now being created by current generations within your ranks. I am confident that you will always toe the line of your legendary predecessors and will honorably continue the traditions they have established of being the reliable protectors of the Motherland.

Comrade officers,

We are witnessing a very difficult international situation today, the nature and the scale of today’s challenges and risks impose high demands on security agencies officers in, first and foremost, resolving our primary, top-priority objective, which is waging a fierce and an uncompromising battle against terrorism.

Over the last few years, we achieved significant success and maintained an overall positive dynamic in this difficult, enormously responsible area.

We have managed to dramatically reduce the threat of terrorism. In the last 11 years more than 200 terrorist acts were prevented, and the number of terrorist crimes committed was diminished exponentially over this same period. The vast majority of such crimes are prevented in the early stages of preparation.

Some 61 crimes, including 32 acts of terror were prevented in the 11 months of this year thanks to your coherent and efficient work. This is a strong result.

Yet many problems remain. It is important to stay on the offensive and do so with efficiency, liquidating cells of international terrorist groups in coordination with the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, identifying and cutting off their contacts, and not allowing their recruiters and emissaries to undermine us.

Other priority objectives include continuing our offensive tactics in counterintelligence and the fight against corruption and securing reliable protection of state borders.

Our citizens expect new successes from you in fighting extremism, which poses a direct threat to Russia’s unity. Any demonstration of xenophobia, social or religious animosity must be dealt with harshly, and we must not all allow people, especially young people to be drawn into in illegal anti-state activities.

The role of the Foreign Intelligence Service in ensuring our comprehensive security is growing. First and foremost, this requires the prompt and high-quality analysis of information coming from abroad, the drafting of forecasts on developments in the world overall, and in specific regions.

I would also like to highlight the professional and precise work of the Federal Guard Service and the Chief Directorate for Special Programmes. I have no doubt that you will continue to work just as reliably and efficiently.

Friends,

You are well aware that both the state and our people are doing everything necessary for you to carry out your productive work and for the further strengthening of the special agencies, technically, operationally and in terms of personnel. And this potential needs to be used to its full extent, to efficiently carry out all the objectives set before you.

I am confident that you will continue your conscientious work and will achieve substantial results in all the key areas that your agencies are responsible for.

I would like to thank Russian special agencies’ officers for the loyalty to their duty and the oath they have taken.

Congratulations on this holiday once again. I wish good health and all the best to you and your families.

And, of course, happy upcoming New Year of 2022!

MIL OSI