Blogger Volha Takarchuk sentenced to 1.5 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Volha Takarchuk

Volha Takarchuk

On December 20, Zavodski District Court of Minsk sentenced political prisoner and blogger Volha Takarchuk to 1.5 years in prison. She was charged under three articles of the Criminal Code: organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code), defamation (Article 188 of the Criminal Code) and insulting a judge in relation with his professional activities (Article 391 of the Criminal Code).

Volha Takarchuk was detained several times after the 2020 presidential election. On May 19, 2021, the apartment where she lived with her husband and two minor children was searched. At that time, she was already a suspect under Part 1 of Article 391 and Article 188 of the Criminal Code (insulting a judge and defamation of an election commission member). After her last detention, Volha faced a new charge: organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code). Since her last arrest, Volha has remained in custody.

The blogger was accused of participating in mass protests on August 30, September 20 and November 1, 2020, as well as posting a video “containing false information about a social school worker and an insult of a judge from Minsk”.

On December 20, judge Alena Kaptsevich sentenced Volha to one year and six months in prison.

MIL OSI